Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman bet for originality

There is No weekend without red carpet and this evening have been handed out awards from Hollywood producers: the PGA Awards. A time for the great actresses to bet for the most original design, so yes, in white, black, and gold, which have been the colours that have triumphed this night.

This season of cinema awards, we take pace and do not stop. We love to see with what surprise us every new red carpet.

Zoey Deutch of Oscar de la Renta

One of the looks most colorful of the night we brought him Zoey Deutch with a dress made of strips of multicolored embroidered on white tulle. A design of Oscar de la Renta the actress The Politician defends very well.





Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad

The golden monkey of Kate Beckinsale it is quite spectacular, even though these designs Zuhair Murad already starting to repeat itself too much.





Eva Longoria

The actress Eva Longoria also opted for the gold with this dress with neckline in v and a belt, a color that fits well with your skin tone.





Charlize Theron Givenchy

Elegant as always, Charlize Theron pick a combination of white and black in this dress that leaves the shoulders in the air signed by Givenchy.





Nicole Kidman in J. Mendel

Although the hairstyle is very disappointing, we love this mono white satin chosen by Nicole Kidman. A design of J. Mendel stands out because of the draping of the neckline and the tie on the hip.





Laura Dern Prada

Laura Dern you have chosen a dress that does not go far with his style. A design flared Prada decorated with beading, and with Peter Pan collar, very shy for the sophisticated actress.





Greta Gerwig of Alexander McQueen

The tuxedo is always a hit for a gala, and more if it is signed Alexander McQueen. Greta Gerwig match full with this look of the PGA Awards.





Constance Wu from Etro

This green dress of Etro we brings you the first air of spring to the red carpet. Constance Wu it is very favored with this romantic strapless sweetheart neckline.





Rachel Brosnahan Michael Kors

With a dress asymmetric black sequins and feathers, the actress The Wonderful Ms. Maisel has managed to dazzle on the red carpet with a style years 20.





Pictures | Gtres