Celebrities who have dyed their hair pink during the quarantine

In these days of #YoMeQuedoEnCasa, we have seen how there are increasingly more celebrities who have dyed their hair pink while sheltering at home against the pandemic Covid-19 complaint right now to the world.

The rose tint was already a trend coming in the ascent. From their versions a live you your ringtones more cakes have been percolating in our feeds of Instagram and, once in a while, we saw a that another celebrity has joined this trend. But, since the order of staying at home was becoming global, the celebrities have had more time between your hands so seen found in the exchange of a look, a way of escape.

From Ricky Martin to Elle Fanning. Singers, actors and models have agreed on this hair shade perhaps to brighten up their days of confinement? perhaps for daring to something new now that are not so subjected to public ridicule, but does not hesitate to share the results on social networks? or, simply, because the rose was already out of fashion.

Ricky Martin

The puerto rican singer bragged about their locks pink in a video posted on Instagram on march 19 in which he reflected on the pandemic coronavirus.

Ricky Martin it was one of the celebrities painted the hair pink during the quarantine © Instaram @ricky_martin

Elle Fanning

The protagonist in “Maleficent”, shared with his followers of Instagram a selfie out of the shower in which you could see his hair pink.

Luke Evans

The English actor left to see her new look in a video that he shared at the beginning of April in which he is seen on a beach with new hair pink.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Also in early April, the actress and it girl of the 90 published a selfie in which he is seen smiling with her new look, a mane of hot pink. “The smile of a girl who has just do-ray-hot pink at home because what more I can do right now!”, wrote Love Hewitt.

Cruz Beckham

Victoria Beckham has been one of the celebrities who has taken advantage of these days of quarantine to cut and teñirle the hair to your children. As shared in one of his Stories of Instagram, her son Cruz Beckham was a member of the family who joined the trend of the rose tint.

Victoria Beckham helped to teñirle the hair of pink to your child Cruz Beckham

Bryce Dallas Howard

The actress recently shared a picture on his account of Instagram in that you can see his mane fuchsia or hot pink, as they prefer to call it, even though it was a joke of an actress to fool his followers on the day of April’s Fools.

Lottie Moss

The younger sister of Kate Moss and also model, Lottie Moss, was one of those who resorted to his box of dye emergency color of pink to put some color to these days of quarantine.

Ireland Baldwin

The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, left to one side, her mane blonde to try out a look for pastel shades just as you have done so many other celebrities who have dyed their hair pink during the days of quarantine.