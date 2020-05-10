Celebrities that have changed their look in quarantine for coronavirus

In this quarantine caused by the pandemic coronavirusthousands of people have had to reinvent themselves, to create routines, to modify life-styles and to its image. Some celebrities have decided to change of look for their own means. A few excess leisure, others for wanting to be different and in the case of men, to not seem like a new version of The Castaway.

So did artists like Ricky Martin, Maluma, Pink, Elle Fanning, Peter Hood, Rosalia and until players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Iker Casillas grabbed machines, scissors and went to work with her hair. Others like Angela Aguilar and Danna Paola they showed us how to look natural, with extensions or without extensions, with curls and others.

Coronavirus motivates celebrities to change their look

Ricky Martin

The singer attended the request of one of his sons, who asked him to paint your hair purple. However, the mixture did not come out well and Ricky decided to raparse your hair completely. In order to provide support, her husband, Jwan Yosef also passed the “zero” in your head.

Maluma

Since the quarantine, the colombian has made two obvious changes and has been registered to your account Instagram. The first was when took off the beard and accused him of trying to pretend 15 years. The most recent was raparse the whole head, for which his mother gave him help.

Pink

In a night of drinks of isolation, with the singer playing is to shave off a part of your hair. Although he has always used a style with a men, this time he was the hand. In addition, took off the blond and painted it dark brown.

Elle Fanning

The actress Maleficent tried something different and took a couple of dyes, and changed her signature blonde. Your hair stayed with a tone between pink and orange that she, particularly, it looks very good.

Rosalia

The Spanish took the scissors and made a small bangs in the front that proved to be favorable. Fortunately, no one came to touch your long hair are always admired by their fans.

Angela Aguilar

The the daughter of Pepe Aguilar we showed a video of a couple of months ago in which he resorted to the extensions. The singer looks very different with a long tail and abundant.

Peter Hood

The interpreter she left behind her hair platinum and it is shaved off completely. It also gave a new shape to your beard.

Danna Paola

The mexican took off the extensions in this quarantine and has left us to see your true hair, which is pretty short.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although he did not make a drastic change, Christian maintains his well-cut hair down and up more long, than what you normally carry with a tail.

Iker Casillas

The goalkeeper Spanish sent a message of solidarity to his country, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, at the time that showed his change of look.

Messi

The argentine star decided to take off his peculiar beard and to rest your skin for a few days. The photo was shared on the account of his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

