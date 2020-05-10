Carmen Electra revealed on the day that he / she had sex with Rodman on the court for the Bulls: ‘it Was a surprise’ – Ten

Carmen Electra has given a lot to talk about with his latest statements about the relationship you had with Dennis Rodman between 1997 and 1998, until it came to getting married.

You may be interested: Rodman and his confessions: Relationship with Madonna, and the three times I broke the penis

The actress, model and singer, told details in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that he lived a crazy adventure with the famous “Worm” of the NBA.

In 1998 they were married, but later separated. After that it continued to be in contact and in 1999 are still friends, they were arrested for an altercation in a hotel Miami Beach.

Carmen Electra ensures that walk with Rodman it was a risk, but said not to repent of all that he did to his hand when he was barely 20 years old.

“He always said, ‘No one understands me. No one understands me’. It was very emotional at times. Then there was his sweet side and romantic and then the fun and eccentric who loved to go out and drink”, began told Electra.

In the series “the Last Dance” is also the model told details when she and the “Worm” escaped to Las Vegas, “Dennis had these things to celebrate, and celebrating in a big way. Wherever we go, people followed us. Always what I called ‘The Pied piper of Hamelin’. You couldn’t not see him with his hair dyed and his tattoos. I was 20 years old at that time, we had fun a lot.”

READ MORE: Michael Jordan tells the story of the day that he found Rodman in bed with Carmen Electra: “we Had to get it out”

Sex in the pitch of the Bulls

Carmen Electra revealed details of the time they had relations in the field of the Bulls: “A day that the Bulls had a free day Dennis said he had a surprise for me. I bandaged the eyes and hopped on to his bike. When I finally took off the blindfold, we’re on the training pitch for the Bulls, in the central track. It was crazy, we were two kids in a candy store. We were eating ice cream and having sex everywhere, in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room, on the pitch. If I have to be honest I don’t think that you have worked so hard in my entire life.”