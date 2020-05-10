Carmen Electra report to your stylist for the scam

Carmen Electra reported it to your stylist for the scam. The american actress has claimed that Shayoon Aboo, that is the name of the alleged crook, he has stolen more than 80,000 euros in clothes, bags and shoes.

The way of Aboo was that everything you bought for the artist who had to return it was her. This, at least at the beginning, because although the relationship between the two began in April 2013the stylist ended up buying what I wanted with the credit cards the protagonist of ‘Scary Movie’.

The base of the complaint that brought the interpreter comes from the bank statements of all expenses that is allowed Aboo without permission from your client. In fact, Electra tried to reach an agreement to avoid going to trial. An attempt that was not possible, so that both will face off in the courts.

