Carmen Electra reminds Paulina Rubio with nostalgic photo of the 13 year-old

Few remember that Paulina Rubio and Carmen Electra became friends 13 years ago, and is currently not maintained a close relationship, however, it seems that the beautiful actress and american singer-found this photo from the Grammy awards of 2004 and did not hesitate to send a public message to the Golden Girl.

The message that he wrote Carmen next to the image also demonstrates the affection that he still has the mexican singer despite the distance: “#tbt When I first met @paurubio I felt overwhelmed because I always thought that she was beautiful, talented and daring 🔥 Good times to find her at the Grammys! I miss you #paulinarubio #latinpop #repost”.

Up to the time Pau has not returned your message, at least not publicly. But it gives us a perfect excuse to remember the time that the two shared stage at the ALMA Awards in 2006 along with Eva Longoria, Roselyn Sanchez and Constance Marie. Pau played the main song of the movie “Pretty Woman” of Roy Orbison very much their style.

Do you acordabas?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX4Uvo6125M(/embed)