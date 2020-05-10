Carmen Electra does not rule out re-marry his ex-Dave Navarro

Showbiz • 24 Aug 2017 – 07:51 AM

The singer and actress Carmen Electra was married to musician Dave Navarro in 2003 and 2007, but after their separation, both have remained very good friends, as they promised they would do in the press release in which they announced the end of their marriage, and based both on the personal level as well as in the professional.

This good chemistry that still exists between both is what leads to the pretty blond to leave the door open to a reconciliation in the future, acknowledging even that, for his part, does not close in band to the possibility of re to pass by the altar with her ex-husband.

“We’ve shared some time together lately. It has been very, very nice to see you… We have a special connection and we understand each other very well to each other. We adore each other. What if we could go back together? Who knows. You never know what can happen in the future. Is a wonderful man, and may some day sorprendamos to all over the world and we become married. Since then, I cannot deny that we feel a special affection for one another that I am not able to explain with words,” admits the explosive star in an interview to Life & Style.

For the moment, Carmen continues to single after you have been unable to find the man that met all the requirements that we ask a potential partner, which are not few. Anyone who wants to conquer it, you need to be smart, funny, able to be with a profession related to the artistic world and with a great sense of humor.

In addition, and according to he confessed the singer recently, you also have to trust it blindly and be willing to have fun without taking life too seriously.And who knows, maybe the actress has already found all those qualities in Dave Navarro for years.