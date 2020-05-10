Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up, after 2 years of relationship

The model and actress Cara Delevingne ended their relationship a little more than two years with the also actress Ashley Benson, as was announced by People magazine.

According to the publication the supermodel muse of countless designers and the actress known for her participation in “Pretty Little lies” were separated at the beginning of April.

In addition, the magazine points out that Cara Delevingne was approached by a group of friends that are supporting it after the break-up with Ashley Benson and who also decided to pass the quarantine as Margaret Qualley and her sister, Rainey Qualley, as well as with Kaia Gerber.

In 2018, they started the rumors of the relationship between Cara Delevingne and Ashkey Benson, after they were caught kissing in the Airport of Heathrow.

However, it was not until 2019 when the supermodel confirmed the relationship with the actress after she posted on her account Instagram a photo giving a kiss to celebrate the LGBT pride.

You may be interested: Alejandro Speitzer to share photo intimate with Esther Expósito do in bed?

Were one of the couples who most caught the reflectors, as they are caught on a number of occasions at parties, fashion shows and strolling. One of the moments that gave what to talk about outside when the photographed entering his home after having purchased a sex toy.

The break between Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson became a trend in social networks, as they were one of the couples most loved and the news was a shock to the followers of both celebrities.

What draws more attention among the users is that the separation of both has been given in the midst of the pandemic by the health crisis of COVID-19.

KR