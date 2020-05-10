Camila Sodi and their amazing photos as Eva

With everything and apple

Camila Sodi posed topples in order to recreate the image of the very same Eva and all were shocked, with a face that denoted innocence she published three photos interspersed with lithographs of eve, and fragments relating to the subject matter of this woman, millennial, for example:

Adam: wheresoever she was, there was Eden

The photographer responsible for the photographs is to Henry Jimenez, who also has taken photos Esther Expósito, Paola Zurita among other girls in the middle.

Of description to the photos Camila Sodi just launched us:

Paradise lost 🐍 x @henryjimenz

Their fans flooded comment to Camila Sodi with compliments and emojis of hearts.

Here are the photos