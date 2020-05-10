Camila Mendes (‘Riverdale’) reminiscent of Luke Perry on the first anniversary of his death

In the first anniversary of the death of Luke Perry many have highlighted the human quality of the actor ‘Feeling of living’ and ‘Riverdale’.

The actors who shared the screen with him will never forget it, and so has made it clear Camila MendesVeronica in the series ‘Riverdale’. The young actress wanted to share through the Stories in your account of Instagram which resembles Luke Perry on a day like today.

“Thinking of you today”, has written to Mendes along with an image of all the actors of the series cuddled up and smiling. Because when he died he wanted to pay homage to him with this post that you can see below and a picture of a very special time.

Without a doubt, the day of yesterday was not easy for any of the people who came to know the actor.

