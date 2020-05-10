Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera put music to the emotional funeral of Kobe Bryant | Today

The past 26 of January the world was shocked to learn that the helicopter in which they were traveling Kobe Bryant and her 13 year old daughter, Ginna, had suffered an accident that cost them a life. The samples of condolence were huge and many celebrities regretted what happened in a public way.

This Monday, 24 February, almost a month later, and has held a public funeral in the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Thousands of people have come to give their last farewell to the star of the basketball and the tears have been shed by well-known faces such as those of Michael Jordan, Jennifer Lopez or his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Precisely it has been that same morning got a demand to the operators of the helicopter by allow take-off apparatus in a climatic situation that it did not recommended.

With a stage surrounded by red flowers, friends and family have been taking the lectern to devote a few words to Kobe and his family. And, as often happens in this type of events, he has also been music.

His favorite song

The first to deploy his talent was Beyoncé that came to the stadium with her husband, Jay Z. Wore a suit in mustard and sang a medley of XO and Halo but with some arrangements more slow than filled with nostalgia all the space.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songsso I want to start, but I also want that we all together and I want the cantéis high enough for him to hear your love. Are you prepared? I love you,” he said before starting to sing.

Classical music

The music bore seal female in its entirety. Alicia Keys also went up to the stage but, in your case, not to interpret one of their songs, but to sit at the piano and playing the favorite piece of classical music of the honoree.

During his performance rang Moonlightthe sonata Beethoven they both liked the player. The singer had already paid tribute to Kobe a day after his death, during the gala of delivery of Awards Grammy.

For this occasion, she dressed in purple taking into account the colors of the Lakers, the team that will always save a space in your story for one of their players most iconic.

In Italian

The third responsible for putting music to the ceremony was Christina Aguilera you appeared dressed in black to sing in Italian Ave Maria accompanied by a string orchestra.

This was a language that Kobe spoke fluently, like English, Spanish, German and mandarin. It was hard to contain the excitement with three performances so full of winks and emotion.

The wife of Kobe and the mother of Ginna, also wanted to say a few words, the first that we heard of a public way, after the tragic accident. He recalled moments very touching of his daughter, and ended up recognizing that, “God knew that they could not be on this earth separated, I had to get them together. Miss you both every day. I love you.”