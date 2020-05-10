Baby turtle dances to the tune of Christina Aguilera

The tender baby turtle has captivated thousands of people dancing in the viral video to the beat of Christina Aguilera.

In Facebook there is a funny and tender video viral that has impressed thousands of netizens, as it shows a sympathetic turtle baby seems to dance to the rhythm of Christina Aguilera.

In the video viral you can watch a small turtle who “wags his tail” from side to side, which certainly makes it seem that is dancing the rhythm of the music.

To tell you the truth everything seems to indicate that the turtle was neat for its owner, who, with a toothbrush rub his shell, however to facilitate the work of cleaning the turtle moves from one side to the other.

So that shows its owner holds the brush the turtle ensures that your shell is completely clean, but it does so with such pace that a clever internet user, it occurred to him that it would be an amazing idea to add a song in the background to the viral video.

The turtle danced to the beat of Christina Aguilera

In this viral video, you can see the turtle moving from one side to another, while listening to background the song Candyman, Christina Aguilera, which is in harmony with the movements of this little animal.

This funny and tender viral video was shared by the page called “The Same Turtle dancing to different songs” and, as its name indicates the page of Facebook practically is dedicated to sharing and uploading the same video with different songs.

In such a way that the steps in the “dance” of the turtle have been accompanied with different songs such as Stupid Love, Lady Gaga – Stupid; to Shakira Hips Don t Lie,The pointer sisters with I’m so excited, among others.

It is as well that these videos where it appears the turtle “dancing with the stars” have managed to catch thousands of internet users, those who have shared the viral video.

