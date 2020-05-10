Ashley Tisdale is honest about depression and anxiety through ‘Symptoms’, their new album

Face the fame is no easy task. In addition, the taboos regarding mental illness continue to exist and many times the celebrities do not want to open about it. Luckily, this is changing in recent years and are increasingly more famous sinceran respect to their feelings and speak honestly about issues such as depression, anxiety and other common problems.

The last to do so has been the singer and actress Ashley Tisdale. The artist rose to fame with such single 21 years old to play Maddie in Hotel, Dulce Hotel and became a phenomenon after you get into the skin of Sharpay Evans in High School Musical. With this teen movie, also began his career as a singer and now, after 10 years without taking out new music, Tisdale has released a new album. This new project is titled Symptoms and each song that is included in it is based on one of the symptoms that you have suffered because of their mental health problems. Under titles such as Insomnia, Voices in my head, Feeling Good or Under Pressure (title also of the well-known song of Queen) the artist narrates her personal experiences and has also affirmed that this project is “more authentic” that has made up the time.

E! EntertainmentGetty Images

“The inspiration behind this was I dealt with the anxiety and that I have done all my life, but I’ve noticed this in the last two years,” explained the actress. Also, wanted to share a Tweet that is a statement of intentions with respect to this new work. “Since we launched #SYMPTOMS, I feel that the chains are broken. I feel that I can breathe. I feel that for the first time I can finally be me. No more doubt, no more fear, no more shame of that struggle. I feel proud, I feel I have a purpose and I feel empowered” and I prayed Tisdale.

We hope that this work of Ashley Tisdale serve as support to all who, like her, suffer from anxiety or depression, and every time the naturalness when speaking of these problems is greater.