Ashley Tisdale defends Sharpay, after 13 years of “High School Musical”

After 13 years that High School Musical (HSM) came to the screen, the actress Ashley Tisdale, who plays Sharpay in the production of Disneymade a reference about your character through a tweet in which he said that Troy (played by Zac Efron) and Gabriella (paper by Vanessa Hudgens) are chasing each other while she just continued to follow his dream.

When a user of the social network of the bird commented that Sharpay was the best, Tisdale said, “finally you are seeing the light”.

All this arose because the fans began to comment that the antagonist of HSM he was right, so that those who hated them when they were children or adolescents, at this time, respect and admire by having love, passion and dedication to what she was doing.

Sharpay was chasing her dream, Troy and Gabriella were chasing each other https://t.co/9tTVhSZq66 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) September 16, 2019

By now, the fans of the production have shared Tweets and even Power Point presentations where mentioned the reason Sharpey was better than the other within the music.

i really made a whole powerpoint and presented it in front of my freshman college english class on why sharpay was NOT the antagonist of the high school musical trilogies and i think that is the most performing arts major thing i could possibly do pic.twitter.com/peepYaIOSF — em (@emilycatnio) September 16, 2019

On top of all this rethinking about the role of Tisdale, some were offended, because she was the best prepared and your character has not obtained the leading role in the musical thanks to a girl without experience (Gabriella) and for someone who is not dancing, only played basketball (Troy).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjJDyzbGVZs(/embed)

