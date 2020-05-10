Ashley Tisdale combines Taylor Swift, High School Musical: “Finally, Sharpay and Ryan got it, boys” | News

The last single of Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie not to allow ourselves to actions mind-boggling. The last, in the final of The Voice of the united States, has conquered the fans with a few butterfly wings giant, knowing show the spirit of what Swift wants to express in this new stage. However all is flesh meme, and posted by the singer Ashley Tisdale it seems to have surprised many.

Tisdale, who played the diva Sharpay Evans in the trilogy High School Musical – and its spin-off, The Fabulous Adventure of Sharpay– has uploaded his profile of instagram a video of the performance, Swift and Urie with the audio What I’ve Looking Forone of the most representative songs of the saga. In it, stands out as the choreography and blending of both artists more closely resembles that of the actors in the film.

Fans have praised one of the special things of the meme, its title, where the american artist has written “Finally, Sharpay and Ryan got it, guys.” In this sentence, many have seen a nice tribute to his character and Lucas Grabeel, who dreamed of being two stars of the music after his years at the institute and that, interestingly, had the same chemical that appears to have a couple of interpreters ME!.

However, the nostalgic may be in luck: The new streaming platform from Disney is preparing a series based on the institute of East High, High School Musical: The Musical. The characters are fully renovated and a plot similar to what we already saw in the series, each episode will feature a reinterpretation of a song from the movies and totally new.

The ex-chica Disney, for its part, has returned officially to the music this year. After two singles very well received, at the beginning of the month of may, presented his third studio album, Symptonsdisk , a optimistic and a reunion with the industry after a hiatus of ten years