Ashley Benson says goodbye to her iconic image with this radical change of look

Ashley Benson it has made a change of look. And that is, if recently we could see the actress at a party DKNY in New York with a new haircut, a long bob, that I said goodbye to her blonde long hair with which we were accustomed to see her; now the interpreter has decided to give the final touch to your image, passing to it dark brown!

And so we were able to verify after that Ashley Benson was snapped by the paparazzi strolling the luxurious neighborhood of New York city, Soho. With a ‘total black’ and a half picked up, we could see the ‘actress’ Pretty Little Liars’ look this radical change of image with which even we struggled to recognise it, and is that who would think that we would say goodbye to his iconic mane blonde?