Arantxa and Conchita are already in the rankings: Simona Halep, 6 years as a ‘top 10’

Simona Halep have been put in the ‘top 10’ of players on the WTA with more consecutive weeks among the top ten positions of the ranking female: the Romanian sum 317, or more than 6 yearswithout moving from the ‘attic’ of the classification, in which he entered on January 27, 2014.

Simona is the only player active in the ‘top 10’, which listed the Spanish Arantxa Sánchez Vicario(429) and Conchita Martinez (319) and led by Martina Navratilova with the whopping 1,000 weeks.

Another myth, Chris Evert (746), continues to distance to the great Martinaand Steffi Graf (625), Gabriela Sabatini (508) and Pam Shrivers (458) complete the ‘top 5’.

Arantxa, professional between 1985 and 2002, it occupies the 6th square, followed by Hana Mandlikova (421), Lindsay Davenport(333), Conchita (1988-2006) and the own Halep, of 28 years and now the number 2 in the world.

Since making her Top 10 debut on January 27, 2014, @Simona_Halep has been ranked in the Top 10 for 317 consecutive weeks (6+ years). This is the 10th longest streak in @WTA history. The next longest active streak belongs to Karolina Pliskova (180 weeks). pic.twitter.com/nstS6nPcv7 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 19, 2020

It should be noted that the Czech Karolina Plisková, expupila of the own Conchita Martínez, is the second player in active with more weeks (180) in the ‘top 10’ of the excellence and regularity.

Arantxa came to be the number 1 WTA and the best ranking of Conchita was the number 2 of the circuit.

