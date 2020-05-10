Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new campaign of Viktor&Rolf

Fashion designers Viktor&Rolf will unveil a new campaign for its iconic fragrance Flowerbomb

Fashion designers Viktor&Rolf will unveil a new campaign for its iconic fragrance Flowerbomb, with Anya Taylor-Joy as an ambassador for the inaugural of the range Flowerbomb.

Launched in 2005, Flowerbomb is the fragrance, iconic and transformational, with its abundance of flowers, has the ability to turn it all into something more positive.

An ode to femininity with the power to transform the negative into positive, Flowerbomb transcends the traditional features of the fragrances to be, rather, an experience: a power floral modern that exudes a touch of opulence, with notes of rich although meticulously layered that fuse into one with your carrier.

With a couture gown designed by Horsting and Snoeren and inspired by the collection of Viktor&Rolf, the actress passed so hypnotic female to goddess floral before our eyes into a transformation surreal and empowering that comes out of the bottle of Flowerbomb when this opens to reveal that everything is possible.

Created by Inez Van Lamsweerd and Vinoodh Matadin photographers, directors, and friends and collaborators since long time ago of Viktor&Rolf campaign presents a box, meticulous and bold as the stamp of the creative duo, experiencing no fear with technology and digital animation.

In the print campaign, we see Taylor-Joy in a framework completely different, with his enigmatic spirit captured in a stunning portrait of modern and his face partially obscured by a veil of tulle-pink.

The image recalls the original campaign of Flowerbomb unexpected, ethereal, and mysterious, and represents the essence of the intention of Flowerbomb: the power to transform anything into something positive, a new type of power flower.

“We maintain an idyll continuous with Flowerbomb, our first fragrance. See how the spirit continues to flourish ever more with the passage of the years is a real tribute to our steady belief in positivism and the transformation and share this message and watch it spread gives us a great joy. Anya fits perfectly with our vision and conveys a great passion for what you enjoy her art. Represents perfectly the message that we want to share: it is sensual, mysterious, and powerful at the same time. Anya reflected in an impeccable way the woman determined, honest and self-aware. It is in constant evolution and transformation in your life and in what he does“, comment Horsting and Snoeren.

Multidimensional within and outside of the screen, Taylor-Joy appeared before a sensual and provocative in the campaign of Flowerbomb Midnight of February 2019. Now, with Flowerbomb, shows his side more versatile to embody the universal spirit fragrance Flowerbomb.

Created by acclaimed perfumers emblematic Domitille Michalontransferred-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm and Olivier Polge, the eternal notes florientales and delicious Flowerbomb continue to be the hallmark olfactory with notes set of jasmine sambac, freesia, cattleya orchid and rosa centifolia that create the bouquet is addictive linked to a consistent provocateur of daring patchouli and vanilla sweet.

The bottle sparkling and multi-faceted in the shape of a grenade Flowerbomb it is a symbol of empowerment and a memory wrapped up in their seductive box of a pink delicate printed with the iconic black label Viktor&Rolf and an impressive loop grogrén that intertwine with the life of the fragrance.