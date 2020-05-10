Anne Hathaway will star in French Children Dont Throw Food

March 31, 2020 – 18:03
Actress Anne Hathaway will star in a film adaptation on that will give life to the journalist Pamela Druckerman
MADRID.- Actress Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’, titled in Spain ‘How to be a mom croissant: A new way of educating with common sense’, the autobiography of a journalist Pamela Druckerman, which chronicles the cultural clashes and social lived when they settled in the city of Paris.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be financed by the company gala Studio Channel. Described as a story that follows the line of the tape ‘Julie and Julia’ directed by Nora Ephron, the film tells the life of an american journalist who settled in Paris due to the work of her husband.
In the French capital will look for a way to reconcile their working life with the family, while experiencing the cultural differences with their neighbors, even their own children. The script is run by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern.
The adaptation will be produced also by Blueprint Pictures, a study that was behind the acclaimed ‘Three announcements in the outskirts’, and recently launched a new adaptation of ‘Emma’, the classic by Jane Austen, directed by Autumm of Wilde, and starring Anya Taylor-Joy.
SOURCE: Europa Press