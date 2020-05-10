All the premieres on HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+ and Netflix from may 11 to may 17 – News series

The series ‘The undeniable truth’, ‘Unity’ or ‘1917’ are some of the titles coming to the platform of ‘streaming’ this week.

The week of the 11 may to 17 may comes loaded with premieres of original content to the platforms of ‘streaming’. In the case of HBO, the service ‘online’ will include in its catalogue the series The undeniable truth, starring Mark Ruffalo. Amazon Prime Video also premiering his docuserie original The Last Narcsummed up in four episodes gesture told in the story of the murder of Enrique Camarena. Finally, in terms of our own content platform, we find The Unit, original series of Movistar+ that focuses on the special equipment of the Police Nacial against jihadist terrorism in Spain. A ‘thriller’ starring Nathalie Poza.

Television fictions aside, The night of Halloween tops the rack of tapes of terror. The award-winning and oscar-winning 1917 Sam Mendes arrives may 15 to Netflixand Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off comes to Movistar+ to make us have a good time. Below, we show you all the new releases in the second week of may:

HBO

SERIES

The undeniable truth (original)

The undeniable truth is an adaptation of the novel I Know This Much is True, written by Wally Lamb. Mark Ruffalo is responsible for starring in this tv drama that focuses on two twin brothers with lives similar where betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness are the order of the day. Dominick describes his problematic relationship with his twin brother Thomas, a man paranoid and schizophrenic, and her effort to get him out of an asylum.

Premiere: May 11.

Eagleheart (Season 2) – Premieres may 15.

MOVIES

Snowden

‘Biopic’ about the figure of Edward Snowdenthat is interpteado by the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film narrates the story that led this man to uncover one of the biggest scandals americans. After working for the NSA (National Security Agency) and the CIA, will offer to the press a few files that will power the light a frame of massive spying by the U.s. Government.

Premiere: May 15.

Somewhere

Fourth feature film from the director Sofia Coppola (‘Lost in Translation’ ), which is responsible for directing est comedy drama starring Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning, among others. The story follows an actor come to less, Johnny, and their daughter Cleo. During all his life his father has not done more than to live surrounded by luxuries and wrapped up in a materialistic life. Now, you need to accept that their golden age has passed and that you happen to focus on the care of her teenage daughter.

Premiere: May 15.

KIDS

Shrek the Third – Premieres may 17.

Shrek, felices para siempre – Premiere may 17.

Puss in boots – Premiere, may 17.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

SERIES

The tale of the maid (Season 1-3)

Comes to the platform of ‘streaming’ the acclaimed series created, directed and written by Bruce Miller. The fiction is an adaptation to the small screen of the novel homónica written by Margaret Atwood. The title tells the story of DeFred (Elisabeth Moss), a woman who has been trapped in the Republic of Gilead (the united States) and which has become Maid. It is then when you enter the house of the Commander and, like the rest of maidens, shall undergo a servitude sexual in a desperate attempt to repopulate the world.

Premiere: May 15.

The Last Narc

Docuserie original Amazon ecuestro and murder of DEA agent (Administration for Drug Control), Enrique Camarena, better known as ‘Kiki’. In the cautro episodes that make up the title, the plot narrates the conspiracy policy which involved his death, from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D. C..

Premiere: May 15.

MOVIES

The night of Halloween

The nightmare returns to the life of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) with this sequel to the classic horror from 1978, directed on this occasion by John Carpenter. Forty years later, Michael Myers (Nick Castle) returns to haunt the protagonist, who has built his house like a real fortress from the terrible events of that awful Halloween night. But, now, Laurie is not alone. With the help of his daughter and his granddaughter will face the evil villain.

Premiere: May 15.

MOVISTAR

ORIGINAL SERIES

The Unit

‘Thriller’ which narrates the day-to-day of the special Unit jihadist terrorism, led by commissioner Carla Torres (Nathalie Poza). The arrest in Spain of the terrorist leader most sought after in the world makes the country a prime target for terrorists. The team faces the mission secret and most dangerous of their race, while they try to resolve conflicts of a personal lives, that because of their office have gone missing.

Premiere: May 15.

MOVIES

Zombieland: Kills and finishes off

After ten years, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin come together for the sequel of Zombieland. In this second part, the group formed by Wichita, Columbus, Tallahassee and Little Rock will face new amenzadas zombies and the occasional survivor lost human. But, without a doubt, the biggest challenge of their lives will keep this small and diverse family together.

Premiere: May 15.

Bacurau

Bacurau is a village of brazil in the west of Pernambuco, and who mourns the loss of their matriarch, a Carmelite. Teresa (Barbara Colen), who returns to the village to attend the funeral of his grandmother, discovers that the Bacurau is in a limit situation: the shortage of resources are paramount, and they are completely incommunicado. The inhabitants of the area realize that the government has completely abandoned the village and has been deleted from the map, something that will begin to prepare a resistor to prevent further damage.

Premiere: May 14.

DOCUMENTARY

The struggle by the elephants – Premiere 17 of may.

NETFLIX

1917

Shot as if you were living in a single flat sequence, 1917 it became one of the great winning of 2020. With three Oscars to their backs, among them the Best special effects, and two Golden Globes, Best dramatic film and Best director (Sam Mendes). The tape tells the story of los cabos Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) in the First World War. Both have received an order from the british general Erinmore (Colin Firth), who entrusts to deliver a message urgent and decisive to colonel MacKenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch). The way that you will have to go through the young heroes will put their lives in danger to-the-minute.

Premiere: May 13.

Sandition – Premiere may 12.

God is woman and is called Petrunya – Premiere may 12.

My brother John – Premiere may 12.

A genius named Phil Tippett – Premiere may 13.

Penelope – Premiere may 13.

In the game the assassin – Premieres may 13.

Bacurau – Premiere may 14.

The weak – Premiere may 14.

On the infinite – Premiere may 15.

Near the horizon – Premiere may 15.

CRSHD – World premiere may 15.

Do you remember? – World premiere may 15.

Nevrland – World premiere may 15.

The Russian – Premiere may 15.

Moira – Premiere may 15.

Magical nights – World premiere may 15.

Wonders of Montfermeil – World premiere may 15.

Parking – Premiere may 15.

The dumb – World premiere may 15.

Journey to the West – World premiere may 15.

Stray Dogs – world Premiere may 15.

Juvenile delinquent-Stars – Premiere may 15.

A personal journey with Martin Scorsese – World premiere may 15.

Detective Conan: The fist of blue sapphire – Premiere on may 17