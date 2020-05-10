Actress for ‘Zoey 101’ wrote that the reunion of the cast made him relive a trauma

(Photo: Instagram Alexa Nikolas)

Part of the cast of the series “Zoey 101” and reunite 11 years after the end of the program. To the appointment attended by the former producer Dan Schneideractors Chris Massy, Sean Flyn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sander. The absent were Jamie Lynn Spearsthe protagonist, and Alexa Nikolas performer “Nicole”, the best friend of the “Zoey”.

Lynn Spears did not attend because it is in the filming of his new series for Netfilx, “Sweet Magnolias”. Alexa Nikolas was not invitedand while conducting the meeting published stories on Instagram where it seems to have broken the silence regarding the accusations of pedophilia against Schneider.

In the stories it shows sad to have been excluded from the reunion and revealed that she suffered traumatic events while you were filming the series, which aired between January 2005 and may 2008.

The actress also broke down in tears and said he couldn’t believe the reunion (Photo: Instagram Alexa Nikolas)

In the first story on the subject wrote that he was going to make a video “for everyone to know my experience of being Nicole in ‘Zoey 101’. Stay tuned. I think that it is important now more than ever.”

Dan Schneider, producer and writer popular series for children Nickelodeon as “Kenan & Kel”, “Drake & Josh”, “Victorius” or “Sam & Cat”, was fired in September 2018, with no explanation from the channel. But long before there were complaints of sexual harassment and bad temperament.

READ: The 8 thoughts of Humberto Zurita to remember Christian Bach in their first 5 months of absence

The producer he was fired less than a year after that will begin the movement of the #Metoo in Hollywood, where different actresses have broken the silence on sexual harassment in the middle of the cinema. The most recognized is the Harvey Wensteinanother product that was marked by multiple violations.

The actress said that soon will make a video telling how to was to give life to “Nicole”, his character in the series (Photo: Instagram Alexa Nikolas)

Nikolas wrote that he never wanted to be part of a reunion of the cast, “especially if Dan is part of this.” And then he described the meeting of heartbreaking: “I could not believe it. I’m still in a state of shock”.

Also added an image where you put some crimes or fetishes strangers Schneider and other workers Nickelodeon, as your obsession with the feet. The producer published photos on his Twitter account of the feet of the actresses to those who ran, all under the age of 16 years, even came to ask users to submit photos of their limbs.

READ: Guillermo del Toro will be unveiled on the 6th of August, his star on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood

In the image also appears Ezel Channel, who according to the actress was sentenced for disturbing a child who worked in the canal.

Amanda Bynes, the protagonist of “The Show of Amanda”, wrote in 2013 a thread on Twitter where he stated that the producer had sexually assaulted herbut never formalized the accusation.

Nikolas wrote that the reunion was going to relive the trauma (Photo: Instagram Alexa Nikolas)

After that confession, people have been devoted to the analysis of the episodes of their various series and have found jokes or situations that are not appropriate for a children’s program.

LEE: Tim Farriss, guitarist for INXS, he said that he will not play because they cut a finger: he sued the company that rented the boat where you were injured

Up to the time there has been no indictment against this man, and the actresses he directed, between her and Miranda Cosgrove and Jeanette MacCurdy, they have not spoken of the topic.