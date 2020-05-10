Actor of the Arrowverse leaked photo from the recording of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

One more day on the calendar is a day that brings us closer to the premiere of the next crossover of the Arrowverse, but any extra information is very grateful for the fans like now that Stephen Amell posted a photo of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ from the recording set.

Have been several weeks of recording and thanks to the large number of actors involved have been able to see many pictures from the set of recording, revealing behind-the-scenes, what we can expect in the event of superheroes.

This includes pairings unexpected, returns, surprise, and even clues about time travel is a little of what has been seen on what it can be seen that there will be in the televised event.

The most recent leak comes from the same protagonist of ‘Arrow’, Stephen Amell, who shared a new photo that brings together a very powerful group of heroes.

But also left something of a mystery with a character that has not been announced and can not distinguish who it is.

“About today …” was all that the canadian actor wrote to explain the picture, in which can be seen at Green Arrow, Supergirl, the Flash, Batwoman, Superman, The Atom, and a mysterious figure who has decided to cover.

Since Stephen Amell posted a photo of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ fans began to speculate on who could be the character censored, the prevailing theory is that the future daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, Mia Smoak.

The character was introduced in the seventh season of ‘Arrow’ during a trip to the futurewas played by Katherine McNamara, will have to wait for the premiere of the crossover to know who is in that picture.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will be an event that will start in the united States on the 8th of December in ‘Supergirl’, continues in ‘Batwoman’ on the 9th of December, will continue in ‘The Flash’ on the 10th of December, the crossover will end on 14 January 2020 in ‘Arrow’ and ‘DC Legends of Tomorrow’.