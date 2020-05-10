A documentary about the success of Guardians of the Bay will feature the original cast

According to the first published this Friday by the journal specialized The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary about Guardians of the Bay participate David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons, and Jeremy Jackson.

In addition, the producers are negotiating the incorporation of Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Michael Bergin in order to complete the deal with the main protagonists of the series.

Apparently, the filming will begin in late August or September.

The goal of the filmmakers is to have the testimony of the original players about how they were filming and how they spent their time in and out of the set, dressed in the legendary bathing suits red.

Beyond the stars and their iconic costumes, the documentary Guardians of the Bay: The documentary delve into the cultural impact of the show.

The series was one of the most watched programs in the world during his long period of emission, between 1989 and 2001.

In addition, Guardians of the Bay was one of the first “phenomena fan” television of the history and influenced the popular culture international.

“We want to show how the series gave way to an entire decade, culturally speaking”, explained the director Felker on statements gathered by The Hollywood Reporter.

“The appearance and tone of Guardians of the Bay soak it all in the 1990s, he said. Guardians of the Bay it is almost as synonymous with a decade as they are the Kardashian in the current pop culture”.

Felker repeated tandem creative with Corso on this production.

The two filmmakers worked together on the documentary Public Figureprepared for the content service, Amazon on the envy, and the power in social networks.

Precisely because there was an attempt to revive the nostalgia for Guardians of the Bay with a movie in 2017, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, who has not had the impact expected at the box office.

Source: EFE.