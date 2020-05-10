4 avant-garde looks of Lily Collins

The actress of 30 years is promoting her new movie and has been dazzled by the high end of the carpet red.

Without a doubt, the new Netflix movie, “Extremely Cruel, Wicked, and Perverse” is one of the films most anticipated of the screen streaming, where Lily Collins and Zac Efron, we will freeze the blood to star in a story of bloody and cold, but on the other hand, during the promotional tour of the film throughout the world, the versatility of the style of Collins has gone to another level, becoming one of the best dressed of the season.

The first look is a risky dress romantic style signed by GiambattistaValli that used the actress of 30 years in the premiership held at the CurzonMayfair of London. While the stamping slightly compound with the spring flowers gives freshness to the design, is the gold bow and the jewelry game which speaks to a style of “royalty”.

The next “outfit” used it while attending the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York, more casual than the first but just as interesting as Lily returns to play with his figure, taking advantage of the bulkiness of her minidress to highlight your curves in an elegant way and shoved.

During the Festival of Tribeca Film, the protagonist paraded on the red carpet now with an eye-catching design of Saint Laurent, consisting of a minidress with black bow star rojasy socks polka dot, highlighting their style “dark” with makeup dramatic.

Back in London, Lily Collins became the “queen of hearts” to dazzle in the premier of the film with an unpredictable seamless design created by ElieSaab. The beautiful actress stole the looks with the gauzy dress full of heart shapes, decanting also with the jewelry of Cartier, which enhanced her elegance and avant-garde. By Diego Nabejas image: Clasos

