20 things you didn’t know about the famous actress of ‘Riverdale’

4. He has always liked acting, which led her to participate in multiple plays during his childhood. His mother, noticing the passion that he felt, therefore, always supported and even used to record it to schools whose theatre program out of the best.

5. In may of 2016 is a graduate of the Tisch School of the Arts in New York.

6. His first job was as a seller of cotton candy in a square. And even though it has nothing to do with the action, we can at least say that yes had to be characterized, since they tended to dress up as a leprechaun.

7. The first hearing failed to realized, was to interpret that would be the daughter of J. Lo in the series ‘Shades of Blue’. And yes, although did not get the role, that didn’t stop her to continue trying his luck.

8. His first work as an actress was for a brief commercial of the trademark Ikea and since then has not stopped working.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZaxWITBn04(/embed)

9. Although it may not appear so, it measures 1.57, look for anything limited that look completely impotent in every scene in which it appears.

10. His first crush was Rachel Bilson, from the series ‘The O. C’.