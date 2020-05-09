Zac Efron is lousy kissing and Ashley Tisdale confirms

Now Ashley Tisdale, with whom he also worked in High School Music and other projects of the studies of Mickey Mouse, confirmed that the actor has also committed a lack of etiquette unforgivable when they had to shoot a scene of passion that he took too seriously.

“I had to kiss Zac in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and the mere fact of doing so was terrible because we are very united, and is like a brother to me. At that time he was accustomed to working on productions for Warner Brothers and us, we were part of Disney Channel’s” he recalled with a laugh in an interview to the magazine ELLE.