WWE: John Cena and Nikki Bella ended their relationship in a definitive way, according to TMZ Sports Contact

The relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella it was one of the more solid in WWE with five years of duration. But that all changed when they announced their separation shortly celebrate your marriage due to the work commitments of both.

Although the criticism for ending its relationship to some of the new season of ‘Total Fine’ did not wait, what is certain is that the two superstars decided to return last June. So reported the People magazine.

However, two months after their reconciliation, John Cena and Nikki Bella ended their relationship permanently. According to TMZ Sports, the superstars of WWE have told their closest friends the news of their separation

The news portal reported that Nikki Bella realized that the relationship was not giving any more after the most recent episode of ‘Total Fine’. Also, the absence of John Cena, who is now in China, broke his more commitment.

It should be noted that John Cena asked for marriage with Nikki Bella last year at WrestleMania 33. This after both superstars to defeat The Miz and Maryse.