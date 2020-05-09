Why the star of ‘Total Fine’ Nikki Bella refuses to ‘erase memories’ of John Cena

The romance of Nikki Bella and John Cena was one of the romances of more high-profile in the world of wrestling. For years, the fanatics and sensational journalists followed their love story, empatizando with their difficult times and celebrating their victories, both inside and outside of the ring.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last, and Dinner, and Bella broke up in the summer of 2018. Despite the fact that both Bella as Dinner have been moved a long time ago, Bella, recently recalled his affair with Dinner. He also shared why you do not want to “erase” the memories of all the good times we shared over the years.

Nikki Bella and John Cena have been friends for a long time

Bella is one of the female wrestlers more famous in the world, one of the best models and an advocate of positive body.

Dinner is widely regarded as one of the best professional fighters of all time. It also occupies his time as an actor, rapper and presenter of several television programmes.

Dinner and Bella ran in the same circles and were friends for years before they started to go out officially in 2012. As Beautiful later revealed their first date was a romantic dinner at a “nice steakhouse”.

Their romance progressed quickly, and moved in together at some point in 2013. Beautiful and Dinner is not always seen face-to-face, and his fights are often caught in the reality series Total Divas. Although they were met with many things, there was one topic in particular that seemed to cause friction between Bella and Dinner.

Why they separated, Nikki Bella and John Cena?

In 2017, Beautiful, and Dinner committed. Their engagement occurred immediately after one of his major fights, which focused on the theme of marriage and children.

Dinner was open about the fact that he did not want to marry or have children, while Bella definitely wanted to be a mother at some point in their life. Dinner was not willing to budge, and it seems that his reluctance to commit to a family life with Bella what led to their problems.

To April of 2018, the two had cancelled their commitment. They returned to be together once more before splitting for good in July of 2018. It seems that their different points of view on life and their future together finally made them re-evaluate what they wanted to romance.

Some reports also indicated that Dinner was too focused on himself and was not ready to commit completely with another person. Anyway, Bella and Cena have not been seen together since their breakup, and really it seems that their friendship, as well as their romance, they have completely failed.

Nikki Bella does not want to “erase” their memories with John Cena

Nikki Bella | Matthew Eisman / .

In these days, Bella has moved forward, with dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the two are expecting a baby together. In terms of Dinner, began to go out with Shay Shariatzadeh shortly after his breakup with Bella.

The ex have found happiness with other people, but as Bella recently revealed, he does not feel bitterness towards Dinner, and definitely not going to burn all of their photos together.

In a podcast recently, Bella stated: “I won’t let my Nana take some pictures of John because they are memories, and he is an amazing man”. Just keep it in the wall, I don’t care. To Artem doesn’t matter. I’m not here to erase memories. “

It seems that Bella and Cena have matured through their shared experiences and do not wish to harbor any negativity or ill-will.