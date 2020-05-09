Why Sia delegated his fame Maddie Ziegler?

The singer’s decision to leave that fame rests on the young dancer.

Since the early part of this decade Sia decided to hide her face, as a symbolic gesture to refuse the fame, just at that moment began to escalate, responsible for putting the face, body, and soul to her music videos and live performances has been the dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Although the young of 15 years old he began to work with eight years in the contest ‘Dance Moms’, has been its close collaboration with the singer -for whom he has starred in six video clips, and whom he accompanies on his tours – which has turned into a star, just what the ‘discoverer’ never wanted to be.

That is precisely the starting point of a controversial article published this Wednesday in the newspaper The Guardianin the questioning the grounds on which Sia has allowed Maddie is front instead to his worst nightmare: being recognized wherever he goes.

Far from ignoring this sensitive issue and the debate that has given rise, the interpreter of ‘Elastic Heart’ and ‘Chandelier’ has taken hand of social networks to recognize that she is also concerned about how it may affect their young protected the popularity it has gained, in addition to asserting that the monitored closely to ensure their well-being.

“This article raises a question that I’ve done very often. I speak with Maddie each week about if you want to continue with this, to ensure that if you ever so wish, everything will stop.

“It’s a conversation that we should all maintain, not only I, but the directors, parents and agents with their children, clients or people in charge. Maddie was already famous when I found it, but I definitely contributed to increasing their public exposure and I feel responsible for it. I am very protective with it and it is my goal to support her in any decision you make”justifies the artist in a series of tweets posted on your profile.

In the opinion of Siathat has also chosen the ballerina to star in his debut in the direction, Maddie is better equipped than she to cope in the world of entertainment and deal with their consequences less pleasant.

“What I have learned of Maddie is that the fame is affecting him in a different way than me.The only thing I can do is trust that I’m telling the truth. If ever that changes, we’ll leave”, insists the singer, who has always feared that the professional success she’d relapse into alcoholism and addiction to painkillers which dealt in the past.