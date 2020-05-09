What are the shoes a favorite of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner or Sienna Miller this spring?

Updated 14/02/2020 12:15



What you’re going to invest in a new model of running shoes? Maybe you already have a very decided but maybe not. If you assault doubts, they can inspire you. Because some of our celebs favorite have very clear what are her sneakers favorite. Let’s review.

we already know that Kaia Gerber have a few shoes favorite this spring, the model 990v5 of the american brand New Balance. Usually carry even with looks sophisticated or tailors impeccable. Like her, other tops and insiders have already chosen the pair of shoes favorite.

Katie Holmes we surprised a few days ago with a new model one of their signatures favorite, Veja. In particular, it’s the model Net Damper V-10. Veja is one of the French brands favorite celebrities. Founded in 2005, this French firm is a pioneer in bringing sustainability to the market of sports footwear,

Kendall Jenner, for his part, has mostardo some of his looks between parade and parade of the New York Fashion Week. Always minimal, Jenner has chosen a look in black-and-white in which we zoom in on the shoes: some Converse boot with zebra print that, we have to recognize it, we have stolen the heart.

Sienna Miller is another of the celebs usually choose sneakers when strolling through the city. If recently, we take a model of vintage style of Gucci, the other day we surprised with another model much more urban: the Air Force One black Nike.

What is true, and despite the fact that the flat shoes will be one of the trends of spring, nobody is able to dethrone the shoes as queens of the street-style. We will continue to see them allied with all, from pants and tailors to skirts midi.