Victoria Justice reveals the surprises of the Kids Choice Awards 2020

Victoria Justice will host this highly anticipated event, with this being the first awards carried out in a virtual way with all the participants from different points in order to safeguard its security without the leave of bring surprises and entertainment to the fans Nickelodeon.

During this complicated season, the music and the television we have helped to keep the mood while giving us hours of entertainment, that’s why Victoria Justice you know that the KCA 2020 they are a good opportunity to show that although we maintain a distance, the festive spirit continued through events such as this.

Victoria think that despite being a season very out of the ordinary, Nickelodeon you have shown your creativity by organizing a ceremony of this kind, taking care of all the participants and at the same time helping the children in need of the hand of the association, No Kid Hungry.

The star ensures that it will be a time of fun and unique that will unite and show the strength that we maintain in the face of difficulties, furthermore it will be special for those who voted as you will be able to see the winners receive their respective awards from their homes and send their thanks to the fans who supported them during the competition.

Although the dynamics for these awards will be different we will see the slime that distinguishes this award, but in addition, the participation of artists such as BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Hair and the cast of Avengers: Endgamewill make this show an amazing event.

Are you ready for this event? Don’t miss these awards and follows the transmission to know all the winners.