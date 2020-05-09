To be born or to be born in December has more advantages than you can believe | Culture

(TELEMUNDO ATLANTA).- If you are fortunate that your son was born in December, you have nothing to worry about, despite the fact that it is a time uncommon for births, being the 24 and 25 days, strange, science has demonstrated that birth in this season of holidays has many advantages.

Those born in December have to share your birthday celebration with the world that you’re probably celebrating Christmas, Kwanza, or Hanukkah, in addition to that their gifts will almost always come wrapped with christmas motifs. But science has shown that there are many advantages of being born in this era.

Are best students

They are generally the smallest of its kind, but it is not a disadvantage. Studies show that, by the time they graduate, the younger students outpace their older peers in the same grade.

Have better sleep habits

A study carried out by university students from Italy and Spain found that those born around December were significantly more likely to be early risers than those born in summer. Also the children born at this time of year tend to sleep more early, a virtue which the parents appreciated.

Live more

A study published in the Journal of Aging Research said that people born in December are more likely to live to 105 years, or even more. So no matter if your birthday is the last to be held in the year, as you will have many more than others.

Can be left-handed

Children born in December are more likely to be left-handed, according to research from the University of Vienna. The study of 13,000 adults found that 7.5% of women and 8.8 percent of men were left-handed. When they looked at the birth dates of men, the researchers found that the majority of men left-handed were born between 1 November and 1 January.

Great athletes

According to a study in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, those born in the winter months, especially in December, have athletic prowess, natural and a great competitive instinct. The olympic medallist Mckayla Maroney was born in December.

High probability of being dentists

A study conducted in Uk discovered that there is a statistical link between month of birth and certain professions. According to the study, those born in December were more likely to become dentists.

If you’re a fan of astrology can be sagittarius or capricorn

If you have your baby before or after the 21 will make the difference (and not just when it comes to planning birthday parties so close to Christmas). The born 1 to December 21 fall under the Sagittarius sign are said to be extroverts who like to travel. From the 22nd to the 31st of December you are a Capricorn, determined, and helpful.

It may seem a great challenge to organize a birthday party in the midst of all the celebrations of the end of the year, but you can take your creative side to make you feel your special child in a month where everyone feels the magic of christmas. These are some tips that you can follow: