These are the manicures that has left us the red carpet for the Oscars in 2020

Hasan Sheikh
There are many details of beauty we have seen up to now but, to be frank, we still have things to see. And I wouldn’t be a full review to the red carpet of the academy Awards 2020 if we do not see las manicures that have worn the famous at this event so special.

So, we have been able to see from manicures very natural, to manicures French or nail art with designs more original, a little bit of everything. A good handful of designs and tones that we could move to our own nails.


Lily Aldridge

Margot Robbie

Lucy Boynton

Zazie Beetz

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley manicure oscar-2020

Sandra Oh

sandra oh manicure oscars 2020

Renée Zellweger

renee zellweger manicure oscar-2020

Janelle Monáe

Billie Eilish

