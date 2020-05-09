The trilogy of Batman from Nolan left the free way to introduce these villains

The famous trilogy is a benchmark when of good movies about characters based on comics it is. The story, told by Christopher Nolan served to stop viewing to this genre as only for teenagers or children, but also to introduce antagonists that did not develop and maybe don’t notice that they were without your suit. But don’t worry, we’ll tell you who they are all the villains of Batman hidden in Dark Knight.

And it’s not that the film does not have excellent villains, starting with Joker of Heath Ledger, performance worthy of an Oscar or Two-Face, Bane and Scarecrow. These villains are the most well-known, but Gotham City is full of them and there was no space in the film to present them at all.

The Riddler

This character submitted by Matt Revees in his next film, but there is nothing new in the movie universe of the Dark Knight. In fact it is in ‘The Dark Knight’, here we know Coleman Reese, who learns the true identity of his boss Bruce Wayne. The interesting thing is in its name, as it makes a game of words, in English Lucius Fox refers to him as Mr. Reese sounds like “mysteries”something similar happened in the comic, where Riddler’s name was E. Nyingma that it sounds like “enigma”.

Clayface

Without a doubt this villain would have been completely out of place, since it took away all the realism that Nolan planned to put in the movie, but in ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ I know John Daggett, who turns out to be the CEO of a construction company and therefore a rival of Weyne. This name makes reference to Roland Daggett, who appeared in the animated series ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ who asks the actor Matt Hagen try their new cream, but the tests become more dangerous and do not end anything good.

Victor Zsasz

Yes, the same Victor Zsasz appears in ‘Birds of Prey’ as Black Mask who many not convinced, because its history is much darker. It is in ‘Batman Begins,’ where we see them being moved to Arkham Asylum and in fact Rachel Dawes (Katie Holmes) mentions it at the start of your movie.

Killer Croc

This character is something difficult to recognize in the movie, it only says a line about him and indirectly. When Commissioner Gordon salt of the hideout of Batman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ John Blake (Robin) tries to convince everyone that Bane exists, but clearly no one believes him, “they asked me if I saw giant crocodiles”. Without doubt a nod huge to the character that appeared in ‘Detective Comics # 524’, to make the leap to the big screen in ‘Suicide Squad’.

If there is something that was known for this trilogy, it is for all the sub frames that you have, but don’t forget all the characters that showed up, and they were not able to be to be able to maintain a tone far from excessive in fiction that was intended to Nolan. The villains of Batman hidden in Dark Knight makes us expect that ‘The Batman’ to be just as good, but to know that still lack quite a bit.