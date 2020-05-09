The third daughter of Mile already has two months and the actress bragged about how big and smiling that is

Instagram

In 2007, Milla Jovovich, opened in the motherhood with the arrival of Ever. Eight years after he was born Dashiel.

Subsequently, on February 2, 2020, after a complicated pregnancy, Milla gave birth to her third child: the beautiful Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.

Long time ago, the protagonist of Resident Evil he is constantly sharing with their fans the beautiful and thrilling adventure that is being a mom and obviously the growth and development of Osian was not going to be the exception.

Since her pregnancy, the actress made public the complex process that took of gestation. Months later, despite the fact that his eldest daughter Ever came forward with the news, Jovovich said that fortunately already had in their arms their little girl.

Enough has happened during these two months in the life of Osian. In the first place, the family of Milla and her husband, director Paul W. S. Anderson, was filled with more love with this birth.

In addition, his two older daughters have had the beautiful opportunity to take care of and spend beautiful moments with the newborn.

However, the family Anderson – Jovovich has also had to deal with the jaundice of Osian, a condition in which the skin and the eyes of the newly born have a yellow color due to high levels of bilirubin (yellow pigment) in the blood.

In fact, the little girl has to be several hours under a ‘Bili Blanket’, a blanket which provides blue light to break down the antibodies of bilirubin in your blood.

Fortunately, in spite of this condition Osian is pretty well and each day is larger. In fact, a recent publication of the actress shows what despiertita that is already two months old.

In the post of three pictures, Milla took the opportunity to comment on that Osian has not only grown but has also developed very good communication skills.

“Me and my baby. Oh Baby Osian is becoming very large! She is a great communicator, I really feel that with all your cooing and gurgling, she already can’t wait to start talking. You may have sisters who are always talking about is a motivator. Also it is super smiley, and much more my other two. At the time that the people speak with it, you are rewarded with a big smile and I assure you that there is nothing better than a baby I smile at you. I send much love to all during this closure. I hope you all stay safe! Xo m??? #mamaandbaby #osianlarkelliot”

