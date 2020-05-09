The tape ‘My Salinger Year’, starring Sigourney Weaver, and Margaret Qualley, will raise the curtain of the Berlin Film Festival | Film | Entertainment

Berlin –

The movie adaptation of the novel My Salinger Year the director Philippe Falardeau will be in charge of opening the next edition of the Berlinale.

According to announced this Friday, the organizers of the International Film Festival of Berlin, the movie with Sigourney Weaver (Alien) and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will celebrate its world premiere on 20th of February in the German capital.

“We are happy to open the 70 Berlinale with a story about the passage from childhood to adulthood, which is told from the fresh perspective, but in no way naive of the protagonist,” said the artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

As explained by Chatrian, the film portrays a young writer (Qualley), who works as an assistant to a literary agent (Weaver).

“Your job is to respond to the e of the fans of the cult author J. D. Salinger, the pride of the agency,” said Chatrian, who integrate with the Dutch Mariette Rissenbeek the new dome at the front of the Berlinale.

The film’s writer and director Falardeau is based on a novel by the american writer Joanna Rakoff. The Italian Chatrian noted that the canadian filmmaker paints “the small literary scene of new york of the 1990’s in a loving way and with humor“.

The Berlinale, which will run from 20 February until 1 march, is the event most important film of Germany and one of the most prestigious in the world, along with Cannes and Venice.

My Salinger Year not participate in the official competition, but that is part of the Special Gala. The films competing for the awards will be released next Wednesday by the new direction of the contest. (I)