The talented dancer from Sia, Maddie Ziegler is already a gorgeous teen

In 2014, Sia conquered the music scene with one of their most famous songs and loved: ‘Chandelier’.

The captivating of this composition is not only the great vocal talent of the singer is australian, but also the video that accompanied the successful simple.

In this video we had the first glimpse of one of the teams most talented of the music industry: the voice of Sia, and the dance of Maddie Ziegler.

With only 11 years of age, Maddie Ziegler had this song with their amazing movements of the contemporary dance, as well as with its elasticity, strength, emotion and passion that engaged in each step of dance.

From that moment, Maddie became the protagonist of almost all the videos and presentations of Sia.

His great talent is what we have been able to appreciate in distressing and surprising performance, as in ‘Elastic Heart’, where he had an intense interaction with the actor Shia LaBeouf.

As well as in videos touches more happy, as in the musical collaborations of Sia with Diplo and Labrinth.

In fact, the first time that we saw the talent of Maddie Ziegler was in the reality show Dance Mom‘s, in which he made his debut at the age of 8 and was leading until the 14th.

Despite the fact that we have seen grow, as well as develop their talent and love of dance, continues to be a big surprise to realize how much he has matured.

Maddie Ziegler has already left behind childhood and now is a teenager, with an incredible sense of fashion.

As a good teenager, Ziegler know perfect how to have fun and enjoy the time together with your friends, on trips, concerts, meetings and other events.

However, not everything is fun. The talented young man has also diversified his career. In addition to being a dancer, actress and model, Maddie has her own collection of sports clothing in collaboration with Fabletics, the brand of Kate Hudson.

The beautiful dancer is turning 18 on the 30th of September 2020 and we are confident that the beauty inherent in it will continue to flourish.

