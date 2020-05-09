The red carpet of the Oscars the year 2020 at full

All eyes were on the Joker Joaquin Phoenix, the peculiar version of Tarantino about Charles Manson and his macabre family or the last film of Scorsese not seen in any cinema. The 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards has led up to the Dolby Theater for the biggest party of the hollywood film and the most excitement it generates.

This interest also carries over, to a few hours before, to the red carpet. There is where the actors and actresses guests have worn their best clothes, dresses long, gowns colors and bright jewels. These are the styles of the great night of the cinema:









Penelope Cruz on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









d

Keanu Reeves and mother Patricia Taylor at the Oscars

(Eric Gaillard / Reuters)









Salma Hayek on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Richard Shotwell / AP)









Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara on the red carpet of the Oscars

(Mike Blake / Reuters)



















Laura Dern on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.. (united States) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)









Janelle Monae on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

(ROBYN BECK / AFP)









Mindy Kaling on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.. (united States) EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)









Billie Eilish on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Jordan Strauss / AP)



















Director Spike Lee on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(ERIC GAILLARD)









Spaniard actor Antonio Banderas on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

(ROBYN BECK / AFP)









Caitriona Balfe on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)









Chrissy Metz on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters)



















Aurora on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(Richard Shotwell / AP)









America Ferrera on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(ROBYN BECK / AFP)









Sandra Oh on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

(ROBYN BECK / AFP)









Billy Porter on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Eric Gaillard / Reuters)



















Sibley Scoles on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Elvira Lind and Oscar Issac on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Kaitlyn Dever on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)









Beanie Feldstein on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)



















Pedro Almodovar on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Alfie Allenen the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

(Richard Shotwell / AP)









Sandy Powell on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Margaret Qualley on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(Jordan Strauss / AP)









Julia Butters on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020.

(ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters)









Brad Pitt and Regina King at the Oscars

(DAVID SWANSON / EFE)









Greta Gerwig at the Oscars

(Amy Sussman / AFP)









Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton on the red carpet of the Oscars

(MIKE BLAKE / Reuters)









,