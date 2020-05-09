‘The New Mutants’… what will come to Amazon Prime?

This indicated that the production would not go for the movie theaters and go directly to the streaming. It would not be the first film to opt for this, for “Trolls World Tour” and “Artemis Fowl” will reach the public through digital platforms.

But a few hours later, Amazon removed the option and now it appears the message “Our agreements with the content provider don’t allow purchases of this title at this time”. On the site of the United Kingdom is still the option to preorder in HD for 13.99 and SD for 9.99 pounds.

Although fans are already eager to enter this story, in the official site for 20th Century Studios is not new information appears and or Fox, Amazon or Disney have made statements about the possible release date or if the spin-off as not to risk another delay and better will be released for streaming.

The film, directed by Josh Boone and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behind, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga tells the story of five mutant, to discover and control his powers, they are held and tortured in a hospital. Classified as a thriller of horror, the young people will have to find a way to escape while dealing with his fears and regrets. According to Amazon Prime, will have a duration of one hour and 34 minutes.