The incredible change of McKayla Maroney after you leave the gym – Rio 2016 – 24 hours

The incredible change of McKayla Maroney after you leave the gym

The gymnast american McKayla Maroney she became famous after winning the silver in the London 2012 Olympic gamesbecause that was a grimace that reflected his dissatisfaction with the second place.

Quickly the image became viral being the focus of teasing with your meme ‘McKayla is not impressed’.

In February of this year, the gymnast decided to take a radical turn in his life stepping out of the gym after suffering an injury. Increased your bust and buttocks, and began to use social networks with sensual images.

Pick me up at 7 A photo posted by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) the July 1, 2016 to(s), 1:34 pm PDT

Since its emergence in US Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trialshas caused quite a stir in the nets due to their impressive change of appearance.

After that time has increased his followers on your account Instagram and has already accumulated more than a million followers.

These are some of his popular images:

spread love A photo posted by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) the 12 Jul 2016 to(s) 6:18 PDT

RELATED