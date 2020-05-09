The hot pics of the model Ireland Baldwin on the beach

Ireland Baldwin carries a last name that speaks for itself, as it is the only daughter that had the actor Alec Baldwin with the beautiful actress Kim Basinger.

The young woman is remembered because his father had called her “pig rude and discourteous” when I was 11 years old, and although the actor apologized, which prompted her to completely change her life.

The beautiful woman you are 21 years and triumphs in the world of fashion. With a striking meter 88 tall, has appeared in prestigious publications such as Elle, Vanity Fair and the New York Post.

Recently, she starred in a sensual and suggestive photo session on the beaches of Hawaii, without underwear and with a seamless dress, the model showed that has inherited the sex appeal of your beautiful mother.

