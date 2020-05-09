The Great: a release date and trailer for the new series of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

image.png

The writer nominated to the Oscar®, Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”), “The Great” is a drama, satirical and comic, about the rise of Catherine the Great, who was not a nobody and went on to be the female ruler with the longest reign in the history of Russia. Along with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the series is starring Phoebe Fox (“Eye in the Sky”), Adam Godley (“The Umbrella Academy”, “Breaking Bad”), Gwilym Lee (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Charity Wakefield (“Bounty Hunters”, “Wolf Hall”), Douglas Hodge (“Joker”, “Black Mirror”), Sacha Dhawan (After Earth”), Sebastian de Souza (“Medici”), Bayo Gbadamosi (“Dr. Who”) and Belinda Bromilow (“Doctor Doctor”).

“The Great” is created, written and produced by McNamara and has executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman and Ron West Thruline, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding of Echo Lake, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

