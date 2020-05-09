The Golden Globes are changing their rules by the coronavirus

The Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood (HFPA), which every year organizes the Golden globesannounced Thursday a series of changes in the rules of these awards, to adapt them to the global crisis unleashed by the coronavirus that has left the cinema empty and closed.

Previously, a film that I would like to qualify for these awards, which traditionally open the season of awards in Hollywood, had to organise a press pass in Los Angeles (USA) for the members of the HFPA, an association that is composed of a hundred of journalists.

Before the exceptional situation that the city lives in california, where its inhabitants are confined by the coronavirus, the HFPA has decided that the tapes that you want to opt-in to the Golden Globes to be able to send links from the internet or DVD to its members.

“This alternative procedure of viewing will be in force from 15 march to 30 April, with this period subject to further review and extension,” said the association in a press release.

Another requirement that has changed is referred to be able to include in the awards to the movies that were scheduled to be released in cinemas from march 15 to April 30, but have not been able to be seen on the big screen to be closed rooms.

“HFPA will continue to evaluate the impact of the epidemic COVID-19 in the distribution and exhibition of film and television and may extend such suspensions of the rules of the Golden Globes and/or in the future other temporal variations of those rules that they deem appropriate,” the statement said.

The date for the 78 edition of the Golden Globes has not been officially announced, although these awards are usually held in the first or second week of January.

What we do know is that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be presenters of these awards in 2021.

These two comedians are well aware of what is presenting the Golden Globes, since they were the master of ceremonies for these awards on three occasions: from 2013 to 2015.

The changes in the Golden Globes arrive a week after the Academy of Hollywood, the responsible of the Oscars, leave the door open to possible transformations in their awards due to the coronavirus.

“The Academy is focused on helping our staff, our members and the industry to make headway in this global health crisis and economic”, said a spokesperson of the Academy in a statement sent to Efe on Thursday.

“We are in the process of evaluate all aspects of this uncertain panorama and what changes might have to be done. We are committed to be agile and proactive while we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and we will make more announcements in the coming days”, he added.

The 93 edition of the Oscars is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (USA).

The data from the Johns Hopkins University indicate that the united States, with 326 million people, accounted for 69.684 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, which ranks it as third in the numbers of infection in the world, below China (81.782) and Italy (74.386).