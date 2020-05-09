The foot looks good, I have no pain

The Romanian tennis player, Simona Halep has played three tournaments on the WTA tour so far in 2020, with the coronavirus stopping every season since the beginning of march. The world’s best players were forced to skip Indian Wells and Simona Halep was not among those who already traveled to the united States, struggling with a foot injury and pulling out of the tournament even before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Now, the Romanian is feeling much better, he runs around and does not feel pain during your training sessions. As we all know, Simona will not be able to defend his Wimbledon crown this year, no tennis until at least the second part of July and probably also in the rest of 2020, with the virus spreading all over the world and making it impossible.

to organize events with people from all over the world. In Adelaide, Halep suffered a harsh defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the second round, raising his level at the Australian Open to reach the semi-finals, dropping 22 games in nine sets before losing to Garbine Muguruza after a titanic battle.

Returning to action in Dubai, Halep prevailed against Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina in the final to secure the title, waiting for more of the same once the season continue. “The walk looks good, I already started to run and I have no pain,” said Halep.

“I still do not play tennis, but being able to train means a lot and actually gives me a great positive. Strange to my computer, strange players, strange tournaments, a stranger to all of the Tour.

I know The period is a little difficult for everyone. But if we stay at home, if we stay strong and positive, it will be of great help. I can’t wait to travel again, I can’t wait to play tennis again and can’t wait to see you”