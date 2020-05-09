The end of Westworld 3 reveals what is the Park’s 5 and puts legs up for the whole season

MADRID, 4 May. (CulturaOcio) –

The 3rd season of Westworld has come to an end. And her last episode has given fans a huge amount of information, both of the previous episodes as to what is to come next, including the time in which Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) met really… revealing a big surprise.

(( WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS ))

Caleb has been one of the great mysteries of the 3rd season. The former soldier has proved to be a key part of the plan Pains to end the human society. In the episode 3×08 finally, we have revealed the reasons that led to the hostess to choose you as a companion, and that is that they both agreed in the mysterious Park 5.

Up to now only had been given to understand that Delos has a total of six parks, and Westworld Park 1. Throughout the 3 seasons have been revealing the rest of the sets, but still had to reveal what it was the no. 5. Well, it turns out that it is a complex in which the military did tests with the hosts, to acostumbrasen to “shoot at something alive.”

During a flashback in episode 3×08 is shown to Caleb in his time in the army, doing a maneuver with their comrades to free a few hostages, among which, oddly enough, is a version of primal Pain.

Once you have completed the training, some of the companions of Caleb want to sexually abuse the hosts rescued, but the character of Aaron Paul prevents it, thereby winning the favor of Pain, which ultimately will lead him to be chosen by the android for its plans when it comes to the real world.

With this small flashback, finally Westworld has revealed its six parks, which are the one which gives title to the series (Park 1), Shogunworld (Park 2), Warworld (park 3) a fantasy world whose name has not been revealed (Park 4), the world of military training (Park 5) and The Raj (Park 6).

How does this affect the story of the protagonists? Will have to wait for the 4th season of the series, which has already been confirmed by HBO to find out.