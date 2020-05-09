The dress from H&M Olivia Munn that marked history

The MET Gala 2018 will go down in history for a red carpet full of gowns spectacular related to religion, yes some more successful than others. One of the styling highlights of the night was Olivia Munn, who hit dressed as if it were a Cleopatra modern.

The partner of the Spanish actor Álex González appeared on the red carpet wearing a tight dress mesh gold metallic bra, with side slit and mermaid tail with drop of H&M. he said the Swedish firm on Twitter, the actress participated in the design of this bold piece that caught our attention for its egyptian inspiration.









A look emphasized by the details of the strings in the hip area, leaving the view not wearing underwear, and in the shoulders, together with the mesh that was placed in the head and that gave way to a long hair below the chestthanks to the help of the extensions.

The actress completed the look with some shoes from hall of gold and a makeup very in line: shadow with golden eyes, lips in the shade ‘burgundy’, dark nails combined with these two colors to finish off a look very religious.

Olivia Munn at the MET Gala 2018

(Neilson Barnard / AFP)









