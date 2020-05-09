The disputed quarantine of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Filled with discussions and criticisms. So there is still the confinement of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in his luxurious mansion in the exclusive area of Calabasas, in Los Angeles. According to a report in ‘The Sun’, citing sources close to the couple, both of them sleep in “opposite ends of the house” and their fights are constant.

“Kim is going crazybecause it is used to never be still. It is also spending too much time alone with your children for what she is accustomed to. Is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he is not meeting their family responsibilities,” adds the source to the newspaper british.

The billionaire couple is confined to his four sons, North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm, of eleven months. Apparently, Kim and Kanye have begun to argue for everything from organization systems home until the way of educating their offspring.

(Read more: The new solidarity fragrance of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner)

The situation has become so tense that a few days ago the rapper, who just enter in the list of the richest on ‘Forbes’up , left with young children to his ranch – $ 28 million– in Wyoming to give a rest to his wife.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, of relaxation. (Getty)

Apparently, West has been working full-time in their line of shoes Yeezy and the star of the clan Kardashian feels that “all of the duties of care of the children are falling on her.” Although, yes, in no time, ensures that the marriage is in crisis, rather going through a complicated stage. Like so many others in these difficult times.