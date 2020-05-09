The daughter of Milla Jovovich will be Wendy in the new ‘Peter Pan’





(Instagram/millajovovich) More Born in November of 2007, the 12 year-old girl has been chosen by the executives of Disney to portray the young protagonist of the new remake in real action based on the classics of the house. As shared Mile in their social networks, their daughter will accompany Alexander Molony in this adventure as she gives life to Wendy and he’s Peter Pan.

According to Variety, the project is titled Peter Pan & Wendy giving us to understand that on this occasion the adaptation of the story of the child that never grows will focus on the two equal parts. David Lowery will be in charge of directing the film after having adapted one of the first remakes of a classic study four years ago when he made Peter and the dragon.

Image: Instagram/millajovovich