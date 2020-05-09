The creator of Westworld confirms that ((SPOILER)) died definitely

MADRID, 7 May. (CulturaOcio) –

The 3rd season of Westworld has turned upside down the world created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The plan of Pain for desestructurar the human society has brought unexpected consequences for the inhabitants of the dystopia of HBO. And his passing has left victims important, among which are some important characters.

(( WARNING: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS ))

Though Westworld has had a good handful of resurrections important throughout its 3 seasons, some characters have died and not come back. And according to creator Jonathan Nolan, is one of them the own Pain, whose pearlapparently melted after connecting to Rehoboam, has been destroyed forever.

“Dolores was,” said Nolan to Variety. “We are not yet discussing publicly the direction that it is taking the series. But the fun thing about Westworld is that from the beginning Lisa and I we wanted to make a program that reinventase constantly, that would be different with each new season“.

“I think that is important in a series in which the death may not be permanent -at the end of the day, they are robots after all- make a difference with Pain“he added on the chances that, somehow, the memories of the host can be duplicated. “This version of the character is gone“.

However, although the Pain original, that held live from the 1st season, has fallen, that does not mean that the actress Evan Rachel Wood is going to leave the series. “I hope not,” said the showrunner when asked about the possible return of the actress in the next episodes. “We love Evan Rachel Wood, and although we have not spoken publicly of what’s going to be one of the following, it will be something very different“.

The 4th season of Westworld has already been confirmed by HBO, although, at the moment there is no estimated date or for the start of the production nor for the premiere.