The cousin Hailey Baldwin is also confused about the wedding with Justin Bieber

In all this mess of the civil wedding of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieberall are very confused about what is going on between the couple. Ireland Baldwin, premium Justin Bieber, tampoco know if they are married or not, but is very happy to see Hailey Baldwin enjoying your travels along with Justin Bieber.

You may also be interested in: Things you didn’t know Hailey Baldwin

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Ireland Baldwin he confessed that the state of the relationship between Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber it is all a mystery to the family Baldwin. Some say that they are married, others say no, Hailey Baldwin he denied this… In the end, it is all a mess; however, Ireland Baldwin he said that is what matters least, because I always see them happy kissing on all sides and enjoying life.

“I have No idea what their situation is. I think that they are just taking things with calm. You are kissing all over the world.”

Ireland Baldwin it asks people to leave them be and not criticize them for enjoying their love in other countries. She knows by her cousin Hailey Baldwin that the love between them is real and makes you feel very well. Awwww… ¡Justin Bieber andto have all the support of the family Baldwin!

“They are just kissing, loving and having fun, and I think that people take small details and are too caught up in them, and they are looking too hard. Just let them kiss!”

Without a doubt, after this statement, we were like all: I do Not know if they are married or not! Though Alec Baldwin he said yes and that neither were invited to the civil wedding, it seems that the process is not yet complete. What will it be?